UPDATE (Jan. 12): Mobile police shared photos of two males suspected in Thursday night’s shooting. Read the latest update for more information.

UPDATE (7:22 p.m.): A spokesperson with the Mobile Police Department has confirmed officers responded to a shooting at the Shoppes at Bel Air around 5:30 Thursday night.

Two male subjects, who know each other, engaged in an argument and then began shooting at one another.

No injuries were reported, and the subjects fled the scene, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

UPDATE (6:39 p.m.): No one was hurt in the shooting at the Shoppes at Bel Air, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Jacqueline Quinn, who works at the Cinnabon in the mall, said she heard an entire clip of bullets being unloaded.

“And then I saw everyone running this way, and that’s when I heard the whole clip get emptied,” she said.

“And everyone was running inside stores; they were shutting stores. She (motions to someone off-camera) grabbed her bag and ran towards the gunshots, so I just sat on the floor ’cause I didn’t know what else to do.”

PREVIOUS STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are on the scene at The Shoppes at Bel Air after receiving reports of gunshots fired.

Police could be seen arriving at the mall on Airport Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

News 5 has confirmed that gunshots were fired in the mall, according to witnesses, but no injuries have been reported.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene.

We are working to get more information and will update the story when available.