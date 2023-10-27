MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officials said they are looking for an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting that happened Oct. 19 at a Circle K.

More News from WRBL

Zaiquis Hughes, 18, is wanted in connection with the case.

Officers were called to the Circle K store on North University Boulevard that Thursday at 2:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had left the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle and was treated for his injuries. They were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on Hughes’s whereabouts should contact the Mobile Police Department.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: