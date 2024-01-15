MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was arrested Friday in connection to the 2022 murder of Deion L. Dembert, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Jasmine Alexandria Walker, 22, of Mobile, was arrested under a secret grand jury indictment in relation to the murder of Dembert. She is charged with felony murder.
Dembert was murdered on Feb. 4, 2022. He was 21-years-old.
Dembert was shot and killed at Park West Apartments at 1701 Hillcrest Road.
On March 7, 2022, then 19-year-old Christian Leigh Rogers was identified as the suspect, arrested and charged with murder. He is still in jail.
This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.