MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A murder suspect in Monroe County is in police custody after being on the loose for nearly a week.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright, Michael Dewayne Thomas, 47, was arrested in Pine Hill in Wilcox County.

Thomas is accused of being involved in the murder of Kimberly Niccol Kidd on Saturday.

Officials described the crime as “domestic violence-type murder.”

Kidd had been shot once in the head, according to Boatwright.

Her body was hidden underneath a pile of clothes in the bedroom of a home she shared with Thomas.

Thomas was recently released from federal prison and is on probation for a weapons charge.