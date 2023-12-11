MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A police officer with the Montgomery Police Department and a bystander were injured on Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The shooting happened within city limits near the intersection of South Panama Street and Poplar Street at about 12:20 a.m. An officer responded to a call about a person with a gun shooting in the area. ALEA says upon arrival, the suspect shot at the responding officer, and shot a bystander in the process.

More officers arrived and according to ALEA, the suspect shot at those officers as well.

The suspect was pursed on foot until he barricaded in a business around the 1100 block of Ann Street.

The suspect, now identified as Devonta Fuller, 23, of Montgomery, was later arrested. ALEA states Fuller was injured during the incident, taken to a hospital, treated and then released.

Fuller was then taken to the Montgomery County Jail. He’s been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery.

A Montgomery Police Department officer was injured during this incident, ALEA says. The bystander who was struck was taken to a hospital. There is no word on either person’s condition as of now.

An investigation is ongoing.