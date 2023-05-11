HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza revealed more information regarding the recent death of Anastasia Gilley, a pregnant 19-year-old from Jackson County, and the man accused of her murder.

Marquis McCloud, of Newville, is accused of killing Gilley and faces one count of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree.

According to Sheriff Valenza, at around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, a badly decomposed body, believed to be Gilley’s, was found on Headland Avenue near Dothan. Gilley had been missing since Wednesday, May 3.

An autopsy will confirm the identity, but Sheriff Valenza says clothes and jewelry found on the scene led authorities to believe it was Gilley.

McCloud was already in custody during the missing person’s investigation for allegedly violating his parole by going to Florida. After his arrest, authorities discovered McCloud and Gilley had been in contact with one another and began questioning him on Gilley’s disappearance, according to Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield.

Both Sheriffs say McCloud was uncooperative during the investigation and it is currently unknown how deep their relationship with one another went.

Sheriff Valenza says Gilley may have wilfully met McCoud in person, but at some point during their time together, she was held against her will.

The HCSO is looking at other possible charges, depending on how far along Gilley’s pregnancy was and what the autopsy confirms, said Sheriff Valenza.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stated Gilley was four months pregnant in the original missing person’s report.

Anastasia Gilley- Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Marquis Devan McCloud- (Courtesy of the Houston County Jail)

Near the end of the press conference, Sheriff Valenza spoke about the many rumors that have been circulating on social media.