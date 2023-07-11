Court of Justice, Law and Rule Concept, Judge’s Gavel on The Table.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — More details behind a Christmas Eve murder in Lawrence County are becoming clear after court documents say it was a man’s mother who tried to help him cover it up.

Timothy Dakota McCary, now, 23, was charged with shooting and killing 20-year-old Gavin Hargrove on December 24, 2021. A Lawrence County grand jury indicted him on June 16 for murder and third-degree burglary.

Hargrove’s sister, Gabbie, confirmed with News 19 that Gavin was the son of former Lawrence County Commissioner Joey Hargrove, who died earlier that same year in a motorcycle crash.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Deputies were called to McCary’s trailer on County Road 217 for a “possible dead person.” When they arrived, they found Hargrove dead from gunshot wounds. McCary was not home.

Deputies searched for McCary into Christmas Day, with investigators receiving several tips from the community on where he might be. He was eventually found by LCSO deputies near County Road 240 around 9:30 p.m. After a short foot chase, he was arrested.

A few weeks later, Elden Cordera Shelton, 34, was arrested in connection to Hargrove’s murder. He was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, after court documents say he drove McCary to Hargrove’s home, to “attempt to break into the shed” so he could take items to sell to make money and flee.

Shelton is then said to have driven McCary to Huntsville, where he dropped him off. His case has been bound over to the grand jury since April 5, 2022.

It wasn’t until March that McCary’s mother, 43-year-old Maranda Harville was arrested. She was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and corpse abuse.

According to a criminal complaint, Harville poured bleach “all over” Hargrove’s body and around where he lay, inside her son’s (McCary’s) trailer, where court records say the shooting happened.

She’s also accused of “attempting” to clean the crime scene and giving McCary transportation in an effort to elude authorities. Her case has been bound over to a grand jury since May 2, 2022.

An arraignment for McCary’s case has been scheduled for August 3 at 9 a.m.