MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman arrested in September for her alleged involvement in a 2014 cold case has pled not guilty.

Bridgette Mathews had an arraignment Thursday morning where she pled not guilty to the charge of intentional murder.

In 2014, Charles ‘Bubba’ Jackson, 33, was run over by a vehicle driven by Mathews, according to Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood. Jackson died from his injuries.

Blackwood said Jackson’s body had been hidden at another location and had never been found.

Because there was no body, investigators with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office had to rely on witnesses and physical evidence to secure a murder indictment by a Grand Jury for Mathews, officials said.

Mathews had already been in Mobile Metro Jail on an escape charge and was rebooked on the murder charge. Jackson has not been seen since May 23, 2014.

Mathews is expected back in court on Jan. 11, 2024.