PIKE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Troy man is heading to prison for life after pleading guilty to a 2019 murder.

On Thursday, January 4, Michael Walker pled guilty to one count of Capital Murder in the death of 30-year-old Melissa Lanny Pelton of Troy.

Pike County District Attorney James Tarbox said Walker shot Pelton, whom Walker had been in a relationship with, in front of her six young children at the Poplar Hills Mobile Home Park on Highway 231 South.

Going along with the guilty plea, DA Tarbox agreed not to seek the death penalty, and Circuit Judge Henry “Sonny” Reagan sentenced Walker to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Walker will be transferred to the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.