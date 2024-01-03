MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New details have been revealed as the woman accused of killing her grandson in Prichard appeared in court Tuesday.

Prichard murder suspect Mary Jordan cried in court Tuesday morning.

Jordan was crying as she entered the courtroom today. Investigators believe the 76-year-old shot her grandson, 38-year-old Dana Jordan, twice at her home. He was found lying face down in the living room with two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened on the 400 block of Circle Drive in November.

Jordan’s Attorney, Bucky Thomas, said she told investigators her grandson was known to steal money from her.

The State argued that shortly after the shooting, Jordan called her granddaughter and expressed that she hurt her grandson and might go to jail. Something Thomas said changed the outlook of the case.

“It’s not necessarily a who done it. It’s more of her mental capacity,” Thomas said. “I’ve been doing this for 18 years now, and I’ve not come across too many clients that has her level of cognitive issues.”

Thomas furthered the mental health argument and said to the judge that he has pictures of Jordan locking herself in a dog crate while under her family’s supervision.

In court, Thomas argued that Jordan suffers dementia “at the least.” Investigators said that after they read Jordan her Miranda Rights, she rambled on for quite some time before she finally said that she understood what she was being told.

A Prichard Police Detective who took the stand said his interview with Jordan was a lengthy one, but Thomas argued Jordan did not have the mental capacity to understand what she was going through.

“I would be shocked if after viewing that interview, that she actually understood what was going on in the process and procedure that go into an interview,” Thomas said.

On Nov. 22, 2023, Jordan pleaded “not guilty” to her grandson’s murder.

She previously confessed to the homicide, according to court documents.

While Thomas fought for Jordan to be found not guilty by reason of mental defect, District Attorney Keith Blackwood says his job is vastly different.

“The defendant is presumed innocent at this point until we’ve proven her guilt. The evidence will speak for itself when it gets there,” Blackwood said. “There’s no good reason to commit murder.”

Neighbors at the crime scene only had positive things to say about Jordan.

Gregory Carroll Sr. said he had lived next door to Jordan for 15 years.

“Sometimes I would come out on the porch, and she would say good morning to me, and I say good morning back to her,” he said.

“That’s the kind of person she is. If I needed something, if I needed a favor, she was always willing to help and that’s what I love and admire about her.”

The judge order Jordan’s case to go before a Grand Jury.