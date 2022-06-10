OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A 16-year-old in Opelika has been arrested after fleeing the police department on-foot, according to Community Relations Specialist Allison Duke with the Opelika Police Department.

At around 8:00 a.m. on June 10, the Lee County Swat Team and Opelika Police carried out a search warrant on a residence in Loachapoka, Alabama. A 16-year-old was arrested on two counts of first degree robbery —this was in relation to prior incidents at a convenience store, and at several mobile home parks off of Pepperell Parkway.

While being taken to the police station, the suspect escaped his handcuffs. Once at the station, the suspect proceeded to flee from police on-foot.

As the pursuit continued, an officer was injured. This officer last saw the suspect heading towards Toomer Court at about 9:20 a.m.

Upon searching, officers found the suspect, and proceeded to detain him at around 12:47 p.m., near a residence on Carver Avenue.

The suspect now faces charges relating to his escape, along with his initial robbery charges.

This case remains open with additional charges pending. Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.