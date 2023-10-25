BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate escaped jail Tuesday while working at an assigned job in Bayou La Batre, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Ricky Lavon Lay, 39, was at his assigned job when he left the location at 3:30 p.m., an ADOC news release said. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and work boots.

Lay was sentenced to 16 years in prison in March 2020 on a third-degree burglary charge.

Anyone with information on Lay’s whereabouts should contact local law enforcement agencies or the ADOC.

