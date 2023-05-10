JACKSON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — Authorities believe they have found the body of a missing pregnant 19-year-old near Headland.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, in the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, a body, believed to be Anastasia Gilley, was found near Headland after an extensive investigation between the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the JCSO.

Investigators say an autopsy will confirm the identity and more details will be released as the investigation moves forward.

Gilley was last at her home on Tuesday, May 2, and family members reported they last heard from her on Wednesday, May 3.

Not long after the investigation started earlier this week, an unidentified Alabama man was arrested in connection with Gilley’s disappearance, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s PIO Ramsey Ramero.

Ramsey says the suspect has been uncooperative throughout the investigation process.

Charges are currently pending for the suspect.

Crime scene photos- Courtesy of RickeyStokesNews

Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation between the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay with WDHN for updates.