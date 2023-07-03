SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A Geneva County man is behind bars and is charged with the murder of his roommate.

According to Geneva County Coroner Donny Atkinson, Christopher George Knight, 26, formally of Ashford, was pronounced dead at a home in the 3500 block of Post Oak Road in Slocomb on Sunday. Atkinson says Knight sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Geneva County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home to find the body of Knight in the front yard and began investigating the case as a homicide. Officials say after investigating the scene of the crime, they sent out a BOLO, or “be on the lookout for” Knight’s roommate, Jeffrey Dylan Carberry.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says that Samson Police located Carberry and detained him until Geneva County Sheriff’s deputies could get to the scene.

Carberry was then taken to the Geneva County Jail and is charged with the murder of Knight.

