MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Samantha Thomas’ parents were there when the jury delivered a guilty verdict for the Mobile doctor accused of Thomas’ reckless murder. They spoke with WKRG News 5 outside the courtroom.

A jury Tuesday morning found Jonathan Nakhla guilty of murder for the 2020 death of Samantha Thomas. Neurosurgeon Nakhla was driving his luxury sports car on the west I-65 Service Road around 12:30 that morning when the car left the road and crashed into a ditch, killing Thomas. Nakhla was allegedly driving at 138 mph under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Harold Thomas said he was relieved by the verdict.

“Justice was served,” Harold Thomas said as his wife, Christiana Hoff, leaned against him. “The court system works, and everyone did a great job.”

Christiana Hoff, Samantha’s stepmother, thanked the prosecution for their work on the case and the jury. She said reliving the wreck, seeing video and pictures from the deadly scene, was “probably the worst for her family.”

Both parents said they hope Judge Ben Brooks sentences Nakhla to the maximum.

“The system will take care of that,” Harold Thomas said. “Maximum,” said Christiana Hoff.

“The judge is a good judge,” Harold Thomas continued. “He’ll make the right decision.”

Harold and Christiana asked everyone to support the scholarship established in Samantha’s name. The scholarship is for USA medical students.