SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is dead and one person was arrested after a shooting Saturday, according to the Scottsboro Police Department (SPD).

Authorities have identified the man killed as Angel Nicomedes Peralta, 34, of Panama City, Florida.

Gerry Paul Kelley, 62, of Scottsboro was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with murder. Kelley was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

A spokesperson with SPD said officers responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Maple Avenue around 1 p.m. Officers located a male victim who was transported to Highlands Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Upon investigation, SPD said officers determined that an argument between two neighbors led to the shooting.