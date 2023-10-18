MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A second man has been arrested in an Oct. 10 Duval Street shooting, according to the police department.

Lamarcus Boggs, 19, and LaShaun Knight, 20, were arrested Oct. 17 in connection with a shooting that left three teenagers injured.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Duval Street at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found two male teenagers and a female teenager with gunshot wounds. The two males, ages 15 and 18, were taken to the hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries. The female, a 16-year-old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Both men face three counts of first-degree assault and four counts of first-degree attempted assault.

