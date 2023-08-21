DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A shooting in Dothan has claimed the life of one person.

Police were called to a firearm assault with critical injuries in the 800 block of South Appletree Street in Dothan just after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, who was later declared dead at the scene.

According to police, a suspect has been arrested. Police arrested 53-year-old Arthur Lee Wilson Jr.

Stay with WDHN News as we bring you the latest developments.