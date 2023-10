MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are on the scene at Yester Oaks Shopping Center where they say shots were fired.

Police said a fight started at a gas station near the interstate and spilled over into the shopping center parking lot.

That’s when shots were fired.

Police said no one was hit and they had detained some people. WKRG is working to gather more information. We will update the story when more is available.

