MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A 45-year-old Grant man was charged with murder after authorities say his mother was found dead during a welfare check.

Brian Odell Jeffries was charged with murder after authorities found his mother, 78-year-old Eddra Jeffries Jones, 78 dead inside a Kennamer Cove Drive residence on Tuesday.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims says his deputies and Grant Police officers found Jones when they were called to the residence for a welfare check. Sims says the responding officials ‘immediately determined’ the scene needed to be considered a homicide, then contacted investigators and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

While on the scene, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputy Ridgeway says Jeffries drove by in a vehicle matching one owned by his mother. Grant Police Chief Chris Bearden attempted to stop the vehicle while Deputy Ridgeway stayed at the crime scene.

Sims says Jeffries refused to stop and a chase ensued, ending when Jeffries pulled over on Butler Mill Road at the Madison/Marshall County line. He was taken into custody without incident.

“I appreciate the work all the deputies and officers did in this case. It is important that agencies can work together to bring this individual to justice. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time,” Sheriff Sims said in a statement.

Jeffries is currently being held at the Marshall County Jail without bond.