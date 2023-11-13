PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has obtained surveillance video that shows the moments that led up to a shooting that left one man dead at a convenience store.

Prichard Police responded to the Brother’s Quick Mart on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd after getting a report of shots being fired.

In the video way in the background, you see a car drive by with someone firing at least one shot.

Several men get out of another car that’s sitting at the convenience store, including an armed individual, and he begins to fire shots back at the car that originally opened fire.

While doing so, everyone hits the deck and runs for cover from the store

Prichard Police say during the exchange in gunfire, a stray bullet hit a man driving along MLK Boulevard—killing him.

PPD believes the man who was killed was not the intended target.

At the time of this publication, Prichard Police have not named the victim or any potential suspects.

The Prichard Police Department is asking for anyone with information to come forward and give them a call.