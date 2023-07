HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital following an ‘accidental drowning’ on Wednesday afternoon.

According to HEMSI, agencies responded to a drowning call involving a teen shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Crestwood Drive.

The teen was taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children, where they were pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time as authorities tell News 19 they are still investigating.