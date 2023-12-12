WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A man shot by a Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy Saturday had previously threatened to shoot police if he were to be pulled over, according to law enforcement officials.

A patrol deputy was in Wilmer’s AL 158 and Jones Road area on Saturday around 3:15 a.m. when they reportedly saw a car swerving in and out of lanes.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and walked up to the passenger side of the car, where they saw a man in the driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger seat.

The driver, later identified as 34-year-old Hunter Sebastian Bixler of Cedar Park, Texas, told the deputy he did not have a driver’s license but gave the deputy a name, date of birth and social security number, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

All of that information was determined to be fake, according to an MCSO news release.

Another patrol deputy arrived on the scene to help, which is when both deputies noticed the man was trying to hide a gun under his right leg, according to the release.

Both deputies pulled out their guns, and one shot at the man, hitting him in both hands, the release said. Bixler was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The female passenger told deputies that she had met the man at her job and knew him as Travis Sebastian. The release said the woman believed the man was homeless, and she had agreed to take him to Florida.

She then allegedly told deputies that during the trip, the man changed the plans and made her withdraw money from her bank account before telling her they were going to Utah.

The sheriff’s office was able to get a search warrant for the vehicle and reportedly found these items inside:

A handgun, compact XD40 Springfield Amory, with a magazine in the firearm and a round chambered.

A second magazine was located sitting next to the gun. The serial number on the gun had been filed off.

Xanax pills (approximately 9.2 ounces/260.8 grams).

A hammer was recovered from the passenger-side door pocket.

Burglary tools (picking devices and wedges) were recovered from the trunk, along with some knives, a leather holster, a leather gun case, an additional magazine, a tactical light, two boxes of 9-mm ammo, and a black-and-white face mask.

A wallet containing the subject’s identification and address.

A second wallet was found in the trunk, along with a medical fentanyl pouch inside.

After detectives confirmed Bixler’s identity, they checked the National Crime Information Center, where a previous advisory was found that reportedly said, “The subject made threats that if he was pulled over by law enforcement, he would shoot the officer.”

Bixler also had multiple warrants out for his arrest in Travis County in Texas for possession of a controlled substance, the release said.

Bixler will face the following charges after being released from the hospital: