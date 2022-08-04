MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man has been re-sentenced to life in prison without parole for his part in the 2004 Bibb County capital murder case, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Officials say that in December of 2004, a drive-by shooting on State Highway 139 left Steven C. Spears Jr. fatally wounded. Following this, his wife — Monica Spears — was beaten with a chain.

At age 16, Troy Connell was initially convicted on three counts of capital murder and one count of assault. Connell appealed his sentence in 2012 after the supreme court ruled that minors convicted of capital murder could not be given mandatory life-without-parole.

Attorney General Marshall says that the nature of Connell’s crimes outweighs the age at which he committed them.

“Troy Connell willfully committed horrendous crimes, taking the life of an innocent man followed by the brutal assault of the victim’s wife,” said Attorney General Marshall. “On the scale of justice, the savage and evil nature of his crimes outweighs the fact that he committed them when he was 16. This week, the court correctly ruled that he should again receive the maximum allowable punishment for which he is eligible, life without parole.”

Jimmy Lamar Killingsworth Jr.

Co-defendant Jimmy Lamar Killingsworth Jr. is serving the same sentence — life without the possibility of parole.

The original case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.