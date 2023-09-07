ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 82-year-old Vietnam veteran from Robertsdale has spent the last two months in the hospital all while someone else has been spending thousands of dollars of his money including buying a Hummer and a house.

Rhonda Jo Lay, 65, of Lillian was arrested Friday night at a Pensacola Blue Wahoos game by Escambia County Florida deputies. She is now awaiting extradition back to Baldwin County to face identity theft and theft of property charges.

Robertsdale Police Lt. Paul Overstreet said the investigation started with a report of the victim’s car being stolen. That led investigators to a string of crimes that have crossed state lines. “She was using his information to purchase a vehicle and she also used his information to enter into a purchase agreement for a house in Pensacola, Fla.”

Overstreet said Lay bought a 2003 Hummer H2 and had been approved for a VA loan for a 318-thousand-dollar home. Investigators say she had access to the victim’s credit cards, debit cards and other financial and personal identity documents.

Investigators said the victim averaged spending one to two thousand dollars a month. Once he entered the hospital his financial records show a spike in spending. “Right around the time the victim is hospitalized we are seeing a month where there was 12 thousand dollars in transactions or noticed a 16 thousand dollar purchase for a vehicle,” said Overstreet.

Investigators haven’t been able to determine how Lay and the victim crossed paths which is still part of the ongoing investigation. The 82-year-old victim remains in the hospital unable to answer any questions.

The Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office is also conducting its own investigation since some of the purchase was made there.

Robertsdale Police said they believe there are other victims out there and ask anyone with information to please give them a call.