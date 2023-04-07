LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has identified two people found dead at a home on Arnold Lane in Florence Thursday night.

According to Sheriff Joe Hamilton said 40-year-old Virginia McDougal and 58-year-old Dwayne Pigg were identified as the two deceased.

Hamilton said deputies responded to the house around 5 p.m. after family members found McDougal unresponsive inside the home. Authorities said they were later notified about Pigg being found unresponsive in a shed on the property.

Through evidence found during their investigation, including notes, letters and a handgun, the LCSO said McDougal had been shot and killed by Pigg, adding that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities added that the two were considered to be common law married and ruled the case a murder-suicide.