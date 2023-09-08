MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two men with a record of sex crimes against children were arrested again by the Mobile County Sherriff’s Office Thursday.

Willaim Noletto and Alexxander Taylor were arrested following an investigation by MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

“Child sex predators, they’re the worst of the worst of our society and our community,” Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said.

Noletto, a registered sex offender, was arrested at his home and was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. He was previously found guilty of attempted sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 in June 2018.

Taylor had previously been arrested in June on four counts of dissemination of child pornography and was out on bond when he was caught again. In his latest arrest, Taylor was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, sexual abuse of the first degree and sexual abuse of the second degree.

Deputies waited until Taylor left his house to conduct a traffic stop, leading to his arrest. Burch said Taylor’s previous arrests suggested he could have had guns in the house despite the charges stacked against him.

“These people are predators, and they’re a danger to our children,” Burch said.

Burch urged the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to push hard for a very high bond or no bond at all in hopes of keeping these two behind bars for good. He said that systemically, child predators should face much higher sentences to keep them from reoffending.

Burch said those convicted of sexual crimes tend to reoffend more often than those convicted of violent crimes to the addictive nature of their acts.

“I’ve interviewed many pedophiles over the years, and most of them have told me that there is nothing that can be done to stop them,” Burch said. “They’re just wired that way.”

With technology putting the world at our children’s fingertips, Burch said parents play a pivotal role in preventing their children from being preyed upon. He said a parent who feel their child is being preyed upon should contact MCSO.