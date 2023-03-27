HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirmed that they responded to an area in North Huntsville and found two shooting victims overnight.

HPD said that officers responded to the area of Dailey Terrace at about 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they reportedly found two shooting victims with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said they believe the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Jordan Lane.

HPD said there is no further information to release at this time.

News 19 will continue following this story and bring you updates as we get them.