MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama announced that two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for their involvement in a murder-for-hire conspiracy; resulting in the death of an Enterprise, Alabama, woman.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, last year a jury found that 50-year-old Jason Starr from Coffee Springs, Alabama, was upset about the amount of money his ex-wife was awarded after their divorce and that he hired his brother 54-year-old Darin Starr, of Lakehills, Texas, to kill her.

The Monday after Thanksgiving in 2017, Darin Starr shot and killed his brother’s ex-wife in her driveway as she was leaving for work. On Sept. 20, 2023, a federal jury convicted both brothers for commitrin a murder-for-hire plan.

Besides serving a life sentence, the judge over the case ordered Jason Starr to pay a $25,000 fine.

The FBI, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and the ALEA investigated this case. Assistance U.S. Attorneys B. Chelsea Philips and Joshua J. Wendell prosecuted the case.