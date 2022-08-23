ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The body of 15-year-old Chanty Shiverdecker was found in 1995 and the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for information on the cold case.

Officials say that on Feb. 24, 1995, Shiverdecker was found deceased in a wooded area off Highway 9 in Alexander City, near the Nixburg Community.

The death was ruled a homicide by forensic examiners, although specifics could not be determined due to the condition of her body, according to al.com.

Sheriff Terry Wilson feels strongly that someone is out there that can shed some light on this tragedy and help give the family closure. The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Website

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office report that Shiverdecker was considered a missing person as of Dec. 9, 1994, and that she was last seen at the Radney School in Alexander City for basketball practice.

Shiverdecker was described as follows:

White

Female

Around 5’7″

150 lbs

White hair

Pink eyes, possibly wearing blue contacts

Reddish complexion

Listed as albino

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander City Police Department, and Alabama Bureau of Investigation still consider this to be an open investigation.

Although the case has been cold, a Facebook group called Chanty Shiverdecker Unsolved writes that the word is getting out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 377-2211, or email at office@coosaso.com.