MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three teens were injured in a Tuesday shooting on Duval Street, according to the Mobile Police Department.

That day, officers received the report of a shooting on the 1400 block of Duval Street and responded around 5:30 p.m. The incident location was RV Taylor Plaza, police told News 5.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that two male juveniles and one female juvenile had been shot by unknown subjects while they were standing outside,” police said in a news release.



“The two male juveniles, aged 15 and 18, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“However, the 16-year-old female was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and she is currently in stable condition.”

