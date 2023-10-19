WARNING: The video below in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer is being placed on administrative duty pending investigation, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD learned of an incident involving an off-duty police officer working an extra job at 3725 Airport Blvd., Accel Academy.

The video shows an officer throwing a girl, who WKRG has learned is 16 years old, to the ground outside of Accel Academy.

The girl’s mother, Brittney Pettaway, said she’s mortified to see such conduct from a police officer.

“As a mother, I’m pissed,” Pettaway said. “She was just crying and all. You heard was loud, scream, her crying hysterically, and I was like what’s going on?”

Pettaway said her daughter is suffering from a broken toe, scraped knees, sore legs and had a knot on her head.

She’s hoping the police officer and everyone involved will be held accountable for their actions.

“There is no way you should ever use that force with a child,” Pettaway said.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.