MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are investigating a robbery that allegedly took place at a Waffle House on Airport Boulevard.

Officers responded to the Waffle House located near South Beltline Highway on Tuesday at 2:55 a.m. for a robbery report.

When they arrived, officers learned that a man had entered the restaurant and requested change.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

When a Waffle House employee opened the cash register, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and attempted to take money from it, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

The man then left the scene without taking anything, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.