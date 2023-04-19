DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) — In a press conference on April 19, authorities announced the arrest of two suspects in connection to the Dadeville mass shooting.

16-year-old Travis McCullough and 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough, both of Tuskegee, face four counts of reckless murder each.

Around 10:30 p.m. on April 15, four were killed and 32 individuals were injured in the shooting.

The deceased are identified as 23-year-old Corbin Holston, 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell, 19-year-old Marsiah Collins and 17-year-old Shaunkivia Smith.

Some injured in the shooting are still in critical condition, according to law enforcement.

