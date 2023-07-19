BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the days since a Hoover woman went missing and then safely walked home, police continue to investigate what happened to her.

On Wednesday, Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis held a press conference to address the ongoing investigation into the disappearance and unexplained reappearance of Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman who became the focus of international attention after she reported allegedly seeing a child walking along I-459 near Hoover after she had gotten off work July 13. Police arriving where Russell had reported seeing the child found her car empty and no sign of her. She was subsequently declared missing and a widespread search was conducted to find her.

On July 15, Russell was found safe. Her family told police that she had walked home. She was later taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

From the time she disappeared to the days since she returned home, questions regarding what happened to Russell have risen online. During their preliminary investigation, police reported they could not find any evidence of a child walking along the interstate in the area.

Recently, Russell’s family claimed that she was abducted and that the person responsible was still out there.

“Let me say up front that this investigation is not over and we are working this case for the 49 hours that Carlee Russell was missing,” Derzis said.

During the press conference, Derzis repeated past findings the Hoover Police Department had released on the case, such as Russell’s phone being found in the car, but that food she had previously purchased from a nearby Target was not found in the car.

In addition, Derzis revealed search history that had been taken from Russell’s phone. He gave brief descriptions of a handful of internet searches Russell had allegedly made from her phone in the days before she went missing.

Derzis discussed the following searches Russell reportedly made.

Tuesday, July 11, 7:30 a.m. – “You have to pay for an Amber alert”

Thursday, July 13, 1:03 a.m. – “How to take money from a register without being caught”

Thursday, July 13, 2:13 a.m. – “Birmingham bus station”

Thursday, July 13, 2:35 a.m. – A search for a one-way ticket from Birmingham to Nashville with a departure date of July 13.

Thursday, July 13, 12:10 p.m. – A search for the movie “Taken.”

Two searches related to Amber alerts on a computer at Carlee’s place of employment, including one regarding the maximum age of an Amber alert.

Other searches on her phone, but “out of respect for her privacy” would not release out of respect for Russell’s privacy.

