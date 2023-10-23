MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to South of Dauphin Apartments Saturday at 5:14 a.m. for a report of an assault involving a domestic complaint.

When officers got to the scene they were told that an argument had escalated. That led to the woman, later identified as Alexis Bell, 23, stabbing her boyfriend multiple times, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. Bell was arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

