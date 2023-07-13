TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A Muscle Shoals man has been charged with murder after police say he killed a woman he was living with at the packaging plant where they both worked.

The Tuscumbia Police Department’s Chief Tony Logan said Victor Manuel Funez Cruz, 59, was arrested earlier this week after authorities investigated an incident that happened on Tuesday at McVantage Packaging on Hwy 43.

Logan said officers responded to the business just before 1 p.m. on July 11 for an assault in progress. When police arrived, they found 59-year-old Edith Margarita Martinez lying on the ground with “severe head injuries.”

Medical personnel on the scene “quickly determined” Martinez was dead, according to police.

A man, later identified as Cruz, was standing very close to the woman. Authorities said they determined that he was the offender and was quickly taken into custody without incident.

Investigators discovered several objects in the area with blood on them, and “are believed to be the weapon(s) used in the assault.”

Police say they believe the incident was domestic-related, saying the man and woman work at the plant but in different areas.

Cruz has been charged with murder and is currently being held in the Colbert County Jail without bond.

An “Aniah’s Law” hearing has been scheduled to be held on Friday. The law is aimed at denying bail for violent offenders.