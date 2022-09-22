MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after they said he sexually assaulted a woman while she was shopping at Auto Public Wholesale off Tanner Williams Road.

Employee Essam Youssef was charged with Attempt Rape 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and Obstruction of Justice by using a false identity after the assault was reported to police.

The woman said she was sexually assaulted by Youssef Tuesday, Sept. 20 after she walked into the wholesale store. The woman was able to get away from Youssef and called Mobile police.

Police found Youssef at the store and took him into custody Wednesday, Sept. 21.