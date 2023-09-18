MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WDHN) – A Midland City woman is behind bars and is accused of shooting a man 5 times after an argument on a basketball court.

Micaela Newby, 37, of Midland City, was arrested Friday night after police say the victim was playing basketball with some kids in the Kelly Avenue neighborhood. Officers say they were talking with each other on the court. Newby didn’t like what was being said, so she approached the victim.

Newby claims that the victim grabbed her, and that was when police say she shot him five times.

The victim’s condition is considered non-life threatening, and he is expected to recover. No one else was harmed during this incident.

Newby is charged with Attempted Murder and is currently held in the Dale County Jail with no bond set in her case pending an initial court appearance.