OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, the Opp Police Department placed an alert on its social media about a scam involving rental houses.

A young mother has been victimized by sending money through Cash App to rent a home, but the recipient of the money doesn’t actually own the house and the victim is out $500.

Lexiee Grantham sent a $500 down payment to a Cash App for a rental house she saw on Facebook. But it turns out that the money was sent to someone who doesn’t actually own the home.

After sending the payment, the house was removed from Facebook, and the contact numbers are no longer reachable. Putting the mother of a seven-month-old son in a difficult financial predicament.

“Address, phone number, all family information was put out there because I thought I was getting a house and a landlord and not to mention the financial aspects, obviously these are mean people,” says Grantham.

Opp Assistant Police Chief David Harrell says the old adage does apply. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Be aware of the scams out there, and make sure they need to meet the landlord and have conversations with them and ask questions,” says Assistant Chief Harrell.

Assistant Chief Harrell says to prevent falling victim to such scams, take extra steps in verifying the authenticity of the rental property and the person claiming to be the owner.

If you suspect any suspicious activity or think it might be a scam, don’t hesitate to contact your local law enforcement.

“Do your investigation before you send the money, Google sends you a long way. I was just vulnerable I guess and skipped out on that. Phone calls and seeing the house doesn’t mean anything. I thought everything was checked off I did phone calls, saw the house, and the G.I.S. website will take you where you need to be,” says Grantham.