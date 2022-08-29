ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama schools are scrambling to find a new supplier for a cafeteria staple as a major dairy production plant prepares to close its doors.

Borden Dairy plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi are shutting down on September 30, 2022.

Currently, more than 100 public school districts in Alabama rely on milk products supplied by the plants.

State Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate said his office is working with the Department of Education and the Dairy Alliance to find new suppliers.

Pate says he’s confident schools will find new suppliers or new ways to serve the milk before the plant closes.

“You can dispense bulk milk in machines like orange juice where you can hold a cup under it. There’s a lot of ways to get around it, because we’ve got the milk,” said Pate.

In the meantime, Alabama’s Department of Education has ordered shelf-stable milk for schools, which doesn’t need to be refrigerated. It’s set to arrive in early September.