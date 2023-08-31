ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama death row inmate has died after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell and taken to a medical facility, according to officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections.

More News from WRBL

John Michael Ward, 58, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday evening by correctional staff at Holman Correctional Facility. Ward was transported to the health care unit where it was determined he needed further treatment, according to officials.

He was transferred to a medical facility where life-saving measures were performed, however, they were unsuccessful. Ward was pronounced dead at the facility on Wednesday. Law enforcement is investigating his death.

Ward was sentenced to death in 1998 for the murder of his 4-month-old son.