HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man on death row convicted of killing 3 people at Teasers’ Gentlemen’s Club is trying to challenge his conviction.

Ryan Petersen returned to a Houston County Courtroom, after serving almost 6 years at Holman Prison in Atmore, Alabama.

Two new attorneys have taken over Petersen’s case and are looking to see if there could be a chance at challenging the verdict, with a Rule 32 petition.

A Rule 32 petition would allow Petersen to challenge the guilty verdict in his case t through trial court, but this has been put on hold until attorneys have time to review the case which has more than 40 volumes of material.

Petersen’s attorneys were granted more time by the judge.

Judge Todd Derrick continued Petersen’s next hearing to December 6th at 1:30 p.m. to give the lawyers that time.

Petersen is currently in Houston County Jail, but according to court records will be transported back to Holman Prison in the coming days.

BACKGROUND OF THE CASE:

Petersen was arrested after the August 9, 2012 shootings at Teaser’s, a gentleman’s club located in the Wicksburg community.

Among those killed was Tiffani Paige Grissett, 31, who was an employee of the club, Cameron Eubanks, the 20-year-old son of the club’s owner, and Thomas Robins, 59, who was a patron of the establishment.

Petersen is believed to have become angry during a dispute with others inside Teaser’s and was subsequently escorted out of the club by security personnel. Prosecutors, during the trial, showed a surveillance video of Petersen going to his automobile where he retrieved a handgun. He then went back inside where he is believed to have shot the four people.

Investigators say Petersen then ran toward a wooded area where he was the target of a seven-hour manhunt which led to his arrest.

Petersen was found guilty of capital murder in the death of two or more persons; one count of capital murder-burglary and 2 counts of capital murder-2nd-degree burglary, and attempted murder in 2016.