Alabama death row inmate who sought new trial dies of cancer

by: Associated Press

(William Ernest Kuenzel/ Photo Credit: Alabama Department of Corrections)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A death row inmate in Alabama who maintained his innocence and waged a high-profile but unsuccessful legal battle to overturn his conviction has died.

A legal team spokesperson said 60-year-old William Ernest Kuenzel died at Holman Correctional Institution on Saturday.

Kuenzel was convicted in 1988 of killing Linda Jean Offord during a 1987 robbery at a convenience store.

His conviction was based largely on plea deal testimony from his roommate.

Kuenzel’s lawyers said they later discovered evidence that cast doubt on that testimony.

The case drew several prominent supporters, including actor Sam Waterston, but the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 declined to review the case.

