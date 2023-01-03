PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man is facing a $270,000 bond after police say they confiscated devices with obscene material from his home.

According to the Priceville Police Department (PPD), officers arrested Russ Alan Miller, 57, of Decatur, on Tuesday after searching his home in Decatur.

Police claim several electronic devices were taken from the home.

After reviewing the evidence, officers obtained six warrants for “possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual [depictions] of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.”

Miller was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $270,000 bond. Police say more charges could be pending.