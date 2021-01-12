Alabama Democratic Party Chairman says Brooks should resign

Tuesday the Alabama NAACP called for Congressman Mo Brooks to resign after giving a speech at President Trump’s rally hours before rioters stormed the capitol building.

That organization is not alone.

Alabama’s Democratic Party chair is also calling for Brooks to step down.

“Its not just the speech itself, but it’s also the fact that he put so many people at risk, and now we’ve lost six lives senselessly, needlessly, He put his colleagues at risk,” England said.

The Alabama Democratic Party is not just condemning the speech the congressman gave at the rally. Chairman England also says Brooks should have consequences for his false allegations of election fraud before the electoral college vote count.

“There’s no way that the election was going to be overturned on Wednesday,” England stated. “Even from the state election officials from every state, there was no evidence to support many of the wild accusations there. So you are simply trying to manipulate people using a lie.”

Congressman Brooks says accusing him of encouraging people to storm the Capitol makes no sense since he was one of the lawmakers trapped inside.

Earlier this week two members of the House introduced a resolution to censure Brooks for inciting inciting the crowd that attacked the Capitol, endangering the lives of his fellow members of Congress.

“I don’t think it needs to stop there. For true reconciliation and start to rebuild I think he needs to resign. It’s going to be very difficult to get through the process of healing if there hasn’t been any acceptance for responsibility,” England explained.

Congressman Mo Brooks has served Alabama’s fifth district since 2010. In the 2020 election, he did not face a Democratic challenger. England says that could be due in part to people fearing they wouldn’t have a high chance of winning in that district.

England says the party will ensure there is a Democratic candidate in the next election. He adds that Wednesday has already focused many people’s gaze on 2022.

“The outreach we’ve received about potential candidates, in funding and fund raising, and volunteers and so forth since that happened has been tremendous. There’s a lot of energy he created for any opposition that develops against him,” England said.

Congressman Brooks released a statement Wednesday defending his conduct. You can read the full statement on our website WHNT.com. You can also watch the comments he made live on News 19 Monday evening.