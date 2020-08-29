Alabama Department of Labor announces end of Extended Benefits program

ALABAMA – A federal program triggered during periods of high unemployment has ended in Alabama.

The Extended Benefits program, a federal program triggered when a state’s insured unemployment rate exceeds 5.9%, ended Saturday. However, the Alabama Department of Labor said benefits under the program will continue to be paid through September 19.

The insured unemployment rate, which is not the same as the monthly unemployment rate, is calculated by dividing the number of people receiving unemployment benefits during the current quarter by the number of people eligible for benefits (including those currently employed) throughout the first four of the last six quarters.

The program, separate from the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation administered under the CARES Act, provides up to 13 weeks of benefits. Not everyone was eligible for all 13 weeks of extended benefits.