MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On March 1, 2022, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced his appointment of attorney Don Harrison, the current assistant general counsel for ADOL, to serve as the deputy secretary and government affairs.

Harrison is the first deputy secretary appointee since Washington’s appointment in 2014.

“The position of Deputy Secretary has gone unfilled since before my appointment,” said Secretary Washington. “I felt it necessary to have someone with a strong legal background to help fulfill the vision and goals of moving this agency forward to meet the new challenges of an ever-changing workforce. With his extensive experience in labor and employment law, I am confident that he will prove to be an asset in this new position at ADOL.”

Harrison brings 20 years of experience as an attorney working in labor law. Additionally, he served as a judicial law clerk in Birmingham, Alabama.

After his clerkship, Harrison worked for nine years in private practice focusing on Civil Litigation, OSHA, Workers’ Compensation, and other related topics.

As the assistant general counsel, Harrison represented the department in litigation and provided legal counsel for multiple divisions of ADOL. He also provided counseling on disciplinary, personnel, and other employment-related issues.

Recently, Harrison served as the project leader for ADOL’s pandemic response and collaborated with groups inside and outside the Alabama Department of Labor to implement pertinent provisions of the CARES Act, executive orders, and other laws.