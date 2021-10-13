Alabama Department of Public Health discusses upcoming Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines panel

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine panel is set to meet and make recommendations on booster shots for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Karen Landers said the matter will be looked at by

The F.D.A.’s ‘Biological Products Advisory Committee.” Once the meeting takes place, medical experts will know more about what direction the booster is heading.

“Third doses are different because that is the group that is immunosuppressed and again if a person took Moderna of Pfizer and they have an immunosuppressive condition as defined they could go ahead with their third dose,” Dr. Landers said.

Dr. Landers encourages those who have received their first two doses of their Pfizer vaccines to make their appointments to get their boosters. She adds those who received the Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines to remain patient.