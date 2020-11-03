Alabama Department of Public Health hosting “Share Your Smile with Alabama” photo contest

Alabama

by: Bobby Stilwell

Posted: / Updated:

A portrait of a young boy with brace smiling at home.

ALABAMA – The Alabama Department of Public Health Oral Health Office will once again host a statewide photo contest to highlight oral health throughout the state.

One boy and one girl in the third grade will be featured in ADPH marketing campaigns throughout the state and a news conference on January 29, 2021.

Parents of children enrolled in the third grade or homeschooled students between 8-10 years old can get more information and enter their kids into the contest on the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

There is no entry fee for the contest, which is accepting entries through the end of November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

On the Ballot - Georgia Ballot Measures

More On The Ballot

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 43°

Wednesday

72° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 51°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 74° 56°

Friday

76° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 76° 62°

Saturday

75° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 75° 66°

Sunday

77° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 77° 66°

Monday

78° / 67°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 78° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

6 PM
Clear
0%
63°

59°

7 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

8 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

11 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

12 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

3 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

4 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

5 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

6 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories